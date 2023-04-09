Road work to resume Monday, April 10 on Interstate 70 between Frisco and Silverthorne

This map shows the boundaries of roadwork along Interstate 70 that is expected to begin Monday, April 10, 2023.

Colorado Department of Transportation/Courtesy photo

The Colorado Department of Transportation will resume work on the Interstate 70 auxiliary lane project in mid-April, according to a news release from the Summit County government.

The I-70 overlook east of Frisco’s on-ramp at Exit 203 will be closed starting Monday, April 10, and remain closed for construction staging through the duration of the project, which is expected to extend into the fall, the release states. Motorists can expect an additional 20 minutes of travel time through the construction zone, which extends from mile markers 202 to 207, according to CDOT.

Crews will begin work by re-striping lanes for the new traffic pattern on eastbound I-70, according to the release, which states that the new traffic pattern will allow workers to widen the outside eastbound lanes. Last year, inside widening was completed in the same area.

The crews will also resume work on both the U.S. Highway 6 bridge and the bridge over the Blue River, the release states. Concrete barriers will be set on the left side to allow for a safe working area for the bridge widening, according to the release.

Wildlife fencing will be added along both sides of the highway to improve safety, the release states. Typical daytime hours of work will be from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, with minimal impacts after noon on Fridays, according to the county.

The eastbound exit 205 off-ramp will be a single-lane exit during construction, speed limits in the construction area will be reduced to 55 mph and eastbound lanes will be shrunk to 11 feet, the release states. Overnight construction hours will vary and result in single-lane and shoulder closures in both directions, according to the county.

The project will widen the road, repave and re-stripe lanes, widen bridges over U.S. Highway 6 and the Blue River, improve truck parking at the eastbound scenic overlook and result in a longer deceleration lane and improved signage at the exit 205 off-ramp, the CDOT website states.