Roadwork to impact travel and parking in Frisco later this week

Three sections of roadway in Frisco will be impacted by repaving starting Sept. 8.

Town of Frisco/Courtesy image

Frisco Public Works Department and its third-party contractor, Columbine Hills, will begin grading and paving work in three alleys south of Frisco Main Street with a tentative start date of Thursday, Sept. 8, the town announced Friday. Work will impact travel and parking in those areas.

Town officials say all operations and related closures will be posted with signs several days prior to the start of alley work. Town staff plan to distribute notices to residents and neighbors directly impacted by this project.

The affected areas will include Second Avenue Alley; Teller Alley between First and Second avenues; and Pine Drive Alley between Second and Third avenues.

If work cannot begin by Thursday, Sept. 8, the contractor supplied the town with an alternative start date of Monday, Sept. 12.

Any questions related to this project may be directed to Frisco Streets Department supervisor Landon Sengelman at LandonS@TownOfFrisco.com .