Roaring Fork Rams’ speed and defense defeats Summit, 20-7

Katherine Costello scores a goal during the Tigers home game against the Roaring Fork Rams on Thursday, March 31, 2022. The Tigers lost to the Rams, 20-7, on Monday, May 2.

Elaine Collins/Courtesy photo

The Summit girls lacrosse team is already doing better than it was last season, when the program failed to record a win. But with three games remaining this season, the 1-10 Tigers are hoping to end the season on a high note.

The Tigers made the trip to Carbondale to face the Roaring Fork Rams on Monday, May 2, for the two teams’ second matchup of the season. During the first game on March 31, the Tigers hung tough against the Rams but ultimately fell, 20-4.

Much like the first meetup, the Rams scored within the first few minutes of the game.

Summit responded by charging down the field, but the team turned the ball over in its offensive zone. Roaring Fork took that opportunity to cut through Summit’s defense. The Rams took advantage of their opportunities, and it was not long before the Tigers trailed by several goals in the early minutes of the game.

The Tigers had ample chances to score, but like in the first game back in March, Roaring Fork goalie Yahjairi Castillon continued to be a force for the Rams, blocking any shots Summit could muster.

The speed in which Roaring Fork plays with was also a problem for the Tigers, as Summit had trouble working with the up-tempo style of play that day.

Summit players Katherine Costello and Kallie MacDonald attempted to slow down the Rams offense in both the midfield and in the Tigers defensive zone, but the Rams continued to run up the score.

Liliana Wiethake cradles the ball while looking for an opportunity to score during the Tigers’ home game against the Eagle Valley Devils on Tuesday, March 15, 2022.

Joel Wexler/For Summit Daily News

After halftime, the Tigers started to gain some momentum after several Tigers found ways to break through the Rams defense and score goals. Among the scorers was junior captain Liliana Wiethake, who spearheaded several strong drives in order to give Summit more offensive opportunities.

On one such opportunity, the Tigers distributed the ball around the filed with ease, leading to a sharp pass to Wiethake who was near the side of the net. She was able to bury the attempt from point-blank range.

After two unanswered Summit goals, Roaring Fork seemed to wake up a little. The Rams quickly surged down the field to score multiple goals of its own.

The Rams ended up closing out the game, beating the Tigers with a final score of 20-7.

The Rams were led in large part due to Andgelina Montemayor, who had a perfect offensive game. She scored five goals off of five shots attempted, along with one assist.

The loss moves the Tigers to 1-11 on the season as the team prepares to face Battle Mountain on Wednesday, May 4, which will be Summit’s final home game and senior night. The game is scheduled to start at 4 p.m.