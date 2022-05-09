Rob Millisor Heart Health Walk opens call for volunteers, registration

The seventh annual Rob Millisor Heart Health Walk is scheduled for Saturday, June 11, and Breckenridge Grand Vacations is looking for both volunteers and participants.

Volunteer shifts are available on Thursday, June 8, through Saturday, June 11. Tasks include handling participant bags, set up, registration, clean up, recycling and more.

The walk was established in 2016 to honor Breckenridge Grand Vacations co-owner and developer Rob Millisor, who died from a heart attack. Organized by BGV Gives, the philanthropic arm of Breckenridge Grand Vacations, the goal is to raise money to support heart health programs in the community. Last year, over 400 people participated and more than $149,000 was raised.

The event will occur from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Carter Park, 300 S. High St., Breckenridge. It involves a 5-kilometer trail run and walk as well as a 1-mile town walk. All runners and walkers will receive morning snacks, a heart healthy lunch, a bag with a t-shirt and commemorative gifts. There will also be live entertainment and giveaways.

Participants are encouraged to bring their own water bottle and be prepared for variable weather and conditions.

Visit BGVGives.org/heart-health-walk to register, participate, volunteer or donate.