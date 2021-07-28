Rob Millisor Heart Health Walk seeking volunteers

The sixth annual Rob Millisor Heart Health Walk, which will take place Sept. 25 at Carter Park in Breckenridge and opened for registration in May, is still looking for volunteers for the event.

The walk was established in 2016 to honor Breckenridge Grand Vacations co-owner and developer Rob Millisor, who died from a heart attack. Organized by BGV Gives, the philanthropic arm of Breckenridge Grand Vacations, the goal is to raise $200,000 to support heart health programs in the community. In 2020, the event raised $117,000.

Volunteer shifts are available Sept. 22, 24 and 25. Volunteer needs include assembling participant bags, setup, registration, course marshals, cleanup and more.

To register to volunteer, visit SignUpGenius.com/go/10C0F4DACA92CA3F8C25-volunteer. For more information or questions about volunteering at the event, email Carrie Scheick at cscheick@breckgv.com .