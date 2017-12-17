Rock climber falls 60 feet to death in Cañon City

A climber died after falling 60 feet from a climbing area in Cañon City on Saturday, according to the Fremont County Sheriff's Office.

The climber, who hasn't been identified, fell near the climbing area called "The Piggy Bank."

Fremont County deputies were dispatched to the Banks Hiking Area, off Red Canyon Road near mile marker 10 at 12:20 p.m.

The climber, who fell about 60 feet, was not breathing.

Lifesaving measures were taken, but the rock climber was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name, age and gender of the rock climber were released, pending notification of relatives.