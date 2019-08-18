Rocket Fizz candy shop coming to Breckenridge

Rocket Fizz, a specialty candy and soda pop shop that originated in California, is coming to Breckenridge. The shop carries nostalgic candy, a large selection of salt water taffy and over 500 types of soda.

The franchise already has Colorado locations in Boulder, Colorado Springs, Denver and several other areas, but the shop is expanding into the Rockies with plans for Breckenridge as well as Aspen and Vail. The Breckenridge location will be opening Nov. 1 at the site of the old Rocky Mountain Candy Factory.