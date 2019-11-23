Rocket Fizz candy shop to host grand opening day after Thanksgiving

BRECKENRIDGE — Rocket Fizz, the new Breckenridge candy shop, is open for business. The nostalgic candy shop franchise opened Nov. 16 along with Breckenridge Ski Resort’s Peak 9.

Adam Pena, owner of Rocket Fizz in Breckenridge, is looking forward to the shop’s grand opening on Nov. 29.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

Owner Adam Pena said the response has been very positive. The official grand opening is Friday, Nov. 29.

“We’re open now for locals and for people to come check us out,” Pena said in regard to the store’s soft open.

Pena said the store carries more than 2,000 types of candy from around the world, 300 types of soda and more than 70 types of root beer, alone. The store also carries a large selection of salt water taffy.

“We carry a lot of the older types of candy that maybe you’ve grown up with,” Pena said. “If there’s any kind of candy you had growing up, chances are we have it or we can get it for you.”

Overall, Pena wants to make Rocket Fizz an entertaining place to shop for kids and adults in Breckenridge.

“It’s kind of like the step back into your childhood,” he said. “It’s about having fun.”

At the store’s grand opening from 8-10 a.m. Nov. 29, customers will receive a 10% discount off their entire purchase.