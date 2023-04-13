Rockslides close Dillon Dam Road until further notice due to safety hazards

Dillon Dam Road will be closed until further notice due to recent rockslides near the cliff area that have rendered the road unsafe, the Summit County Road and Bridge Department announced Thursday, April 13.

The road is expected to remain closed until emergency scaling crews are able to complete work, the department said in a news release. The road could remain closed until Tuesday, the release states.

“They are working to get emergency scaling crews up to the site immediately,” County Communications Director David Rossi said. “Crews got a lot of work going on across the state obviously as the spring temperatures seem to be impacting lots of slide areas.”

Residents and visitors are advised to use Interstate 70 as an alternative route to bypass the closure. The county is asking travelers to allow for extra time and to exercise caution while navigating I-70 due to road damage and construction activity expected between Silverthorne and Frisco.