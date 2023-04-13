Rockslides close Dillon Dam Road until further notice due to safety hazards
The road could remain closed through Tuesday, according to the Summit County Road and Bridge Department
Dillon Dam Road will be closed until further notice due to recent rockslides near the cliff area that have rendered the road unsafe, the Summit County Road and Bridge Department announced Thursday, April 13.
The road is expected to remain closed until emergency scaling crews are able to complete work, the department said in a news release. The road could remain closed until Tuesday, the release states.
“They are working to get emergency scaling crews up to the site immediately,” County Communications Director David Rossi said. “Crews got a lot of work going on across the state obviously as the spring temperatures seem to be impacting lots of slide areas.”
Residents and visitors are advised to use Interstate 70 as an alternative route to bypass the closure. The county is asking travelers to allow for extra time and to exercise caution while navigating I-70 due to road damage and construction activity expected between Silverthorne and Frisco.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Summit Daily is embarking on a multiyear project to digitize its archives going back to 1989 and make them available to the public in partnership with the Colorado Historic Newspapers Collection. The full project is expected to cost about $165,000. All donations made in 2023 will go directly toward this project.
Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.