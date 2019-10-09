Rocky Mountain Brass to perform first concert Friday

Rocky Mountain Brass will perform its inaugural concert at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11. The group is composed of Ann Erdle (trumpet), Mark Jeffery (trombone), Maddie Levinson (French horn), Beth Steele (trumpet) and Warren Van Kampen (tuba).

Courtesy Summit Music and Arts

FRISCO — Summit Music and Arts will offer Rocky Mountain Brass its inaugural concert right in Summit County. A quintet composed of Ann Erdle (trumpet), Mark Jeffery (trombone), Maddie Levinson (French horn), Beth Steele (trumpet) and Warren Van Kampen (tuba), the group will perform arrangements from “Baroque through the Beatles.”

Previously known as The Original Basement Brass Quintet, the group has been rehearsing together since late April after a change in lineup.

“The musical value in this setting is rewarding for both performers and audience because we have the opportunity to go beyond just playing the right notes at the right time,” Jeffery said in a news release. “Each rehearsal brings increasing refinement in the nuances of blend, balance, phrasing, dynamic contrast and interpretation.”

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the concert begins at 7 on Friday, Oct. 11, at Colorado Mountain College, 107 Denison Placer Road, Breckenridge. Tickets are $20 per person and can be purchased at summitmusicandarts.org.