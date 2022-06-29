Rocky Mountain Health Foundation invests in young professionals entering health care fields

The Rocky Mountain Health Foundation’s board of directors has given up to $603,000 in grants to 23 organizations in 10 Western Slope communities that are “health-focused.”

The funding went towards scholarships, paid internships, living-expense stipends, certifications and professional supervision for those entering behavioral health or health care degrees.

The Rocky Mountain Health Foundation, established in 2017, awarded the money through a new workforce development fund. The fund aims to support women, people of color and those who are low income that are entering behavioral health or health care fields. The foundation supports these efforts in hopes that recipients will invest back into Western Slope communities.

