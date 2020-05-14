Rocky Mountain National Park to begin phased reopening May 27

Rocky Mountain National Park closed March 20 to all visitors.

Amy Golden / agolden@skyhinews.com

Rocky Mountain National Park has announced plans to reopen beginning May 27.

Park officials said they will be working with state, county and local officials to follow the safer at home guidance as the park increases recreational access and services.

The current guidance from the state encourages Colorado residents to limit activities to the immediate community and to not travel more than 10 miles from home to recreate or vacation. This executive order is set to expire on May 26, but could be amended or extended at any time.

Park officials said the health and safety of park visitors, employees, volunteers and partners continues to be paramount. Staff will continue to examine each facility function and service provided to ensure those operations comply with current public health guidance.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Park staff are working to conduct a decision and planning process to coordinate a phased reopening of the park, but operations and services will be much different this year.

Portions of Moraine Park and Glacier Basin Campgrounds will open June 4 with approximately half of the campsites available.

The park’s three reservation campgrounds were scheduled to open Memorial Day Weekend, but campers have been contacted to cancel those reservations. Aspenglen, Timber Creek and Longs Peak Campgrounds will remain closed.

Wilderness camping permits will be issued beginning May 27 through the fall. Park staff have begun contacting wilderness campers who had existing permits for the month of May to reschedule, if possible, for later in the summer.

Shuttle bus operations within the Bear Lake Road corridor will begin May 27. In order to practice proper social distancing, shuttle buses will be limited to 15 passengers per trip.

It is unknown at this time whether the Hiker Shuttle from the Estes Park Visitor Center will be operating this summer.

Park staff are still determining the feasibility and timing of park visitor center operations as well as other services.