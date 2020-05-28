Rocky Mountain National Park to introduce timed entry system June 4

A deer grazes at Rocky Mountain National Park last summer. Officials have detailed plans for a timed entry system beginning June 4.

Eli Pace / epace@skyhinews.com

Rocky Mountain National Park opened to the public Wednesday, but starting June 4 visitors will need a reservation to enter the park.

From Wednesday to June 3, the park will be open to visitors without reservations and staff will evaluate the level of visitation throughout the day. During these days, visitors can only purchase entrance passes at entrance stations with credit cards. Visitors may be delayed entering or asked to return later if needed.

Reservations to enter the park will go on sale through http://www.recreation.gov at 8 a.m. Thursday. The reservations will be for entry from June 4 through July 31.

The reservation fee is $2, plus the $25 day pass. Annual or senior pass holders will be required to get a permit, but will only have to pay the $2 reservation fee.

The next permit release will be on July 1 for August and any remaining days in July. Reservations will be made available for September on Aug. 1 and reservations will be available for October on Sept. 1.

Permits will allow park visitors to enter the park within a two-hour window of availability between 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. The permit system will apply to all areas of the park. In outlying areas like East Inlet and North Inlet, permits will need to be printed and displayed on a dashboard.

In the initial opening phase, the park will open approximately 60% of Rocky’s maximum capacity or 4,800 vehicles per day. Frequently asked questions can be found at http://www.nps.gov/romo/planyourvisit/fees.htm.

The park will cease using this system in later phases of reopening.