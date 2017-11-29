Rocky Mountain park to expand Native American representation

BOULDER — Rocky Mountain National Park is expanding its representation of Native Americans with the help of indigenous-focused University of Colorado groups and tribal representatives.

The Daily Camera reports that meetings began in the fall to devise a plan to expand representation of indigenous people's lives. Tribal members from Wyoming and Oklahoma were able to attend, while members from Utah, Colorado and Montana tribes have upcoming meetings with park officials.

Ute, Arapaho, Cheyenne, Comanche and other Native tribes lived in and traveled through the land that is now Rocky Mountain National Park. Participants at the meetings agreed it's crucial for Native Americans to have control over how their history is shared.