Rocky Mountain PBS to air K-3 school lessons for free
The state of Colorado is partnering with Rocky Mountain PBS to offer educational programming for kids in kindergarten through third grade.
As part of the program, which is called Colorado Classroom: Learn with Me at Home, PBS will air lessons on science, literacy and math every day for 15 weeks starting Monday, Sept. 7.
The lessons will be taught by teachers across Colorado at the following times:
- Kindergarten at 8 a.m.
- First grade at 8:30 a.m.
- Second grade at 9 a.m.
- Third grade at 9:30 a.m.
The lessons also will be available at RMPBS.org.
