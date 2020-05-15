Rocky Mountain PBS to provide at-home literacy lessons for young students
Rocky Mountain PBS and the Colorado Department of Education have partnered to provide literacy lessons for children in kindergarten through third grade.
Beginning Monday, May 18, the 30-minute lessons will be broadcast from 8-10 a.m. Mondays through Fridays on Rocky Mountain PBS, at RMPBS.org/coloradoclassroom and on the PBS video app.
Lesson plans and student workbooks will be posted at RMPBS.org/coloradoclassroom or can be mailed to families without internet access by calling 800-274-6666.
