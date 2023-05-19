Rocky Mountain resorts set record for skier visits for second consecutive season

Skier Tanner Rainville does a trick while shredding Arapahoe Basin Ski Area in mid-March 2023.

Ian Zinner/Arapahoe Basin Ski Area

For the second consecutive ski season, U.S. resorts generated record visitation according to preliminary figures reported Tuesday by the National Ski Areas Association at its annual convention in Savannah, Ga.

NSAA, which is headquartered in Lakewood, put the cumulative number at 64.7 million, a 6.6% increase over last year. The six-state Rocky Mountain region also broke its record for the second consecutive year with 27.9 million.

The figures are preliminary because some ski areas, including four in Colorado, remain in operation. Final totals will be announced later. Colorado Ski Country USA will release figures for the state at its annual meeting on June 8.

“Factors contributing to this record season include a robust snow year in the Rockies and Pacific Southwest regions, growing options of season passes and frequency products and an increased desire to get outside, especially among lapsed skiers who have returned to the slopes since the pandemic,” according to the NSAA news release.

Season passes exceeded day lift tickets for the fourth consecutive season, NSAA said, adding that season pass holders made up half of skier visits nationally. Single day lift tickets accounted for 33%.

