Rocky Mountain Underground featured on Low Pressure Podcast

The Low Pressure Podcast recently featured Mike Waesche, founder of Breckenridge-based Rocky Mountain Underground, during a 76-minute conversation in January.

On the podcast, Waesche tells the story of Rocky Mountain Underground, a self-described “mountain culture” company that became the first ski shop tavern in the state offering “handcrafted beers and skis.”

In the conversation, Waesche touches on the journey from starting the business while working as a firefighter, and learning how to build skis with his friends on his days off, all the way to the shop expanding to Whistler, Canada.

To listen, go to Podcasts.Apple.com/us/podcast/174-rmu-founder-mike-waesche/id753641885?i=1000505395737.

The Low Pressure Podcast features discussions with people who love and dedicate their lives to skiing.