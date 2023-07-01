Rocky Mountain Youth Corps completes new trails, extensions at Peninsula Recreation Area in Frisco

A Ladies Youth Crew member working at the Peninsula Recreation Area in early June 2023.

Town of Frisco/Courtesy photo

The Rocky Mountain Youth Corps completed trail work at the Peninsula Recreation Area in Frisco in early June, according to a news release from the town government.

The work was completed by an all-woman crew. The group extended trails to connect existing trails and built new hiking-only trails, the release states.

That includes a 1,500-foot extension of the Perimeter Trail that now connects with the existing Perimeter Tail from the west to the Frisco Nordic Center. It also included a 750-foot hiking-only trail called Little Lottie that connects to the Peninsula Recreation Area Trailhead with Jody’s Nugget Loop.

The Youth Corps intentionally selected the all-female crew to allow women-identifying individuals to learn how to work in conservation with the support of like-minded women, according to the news release. The Ladies Youth Crew worked over a two-week period while also learning Leave No Trace principles, team building and communication skills.