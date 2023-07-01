Rocky Mountain Youth Corps completes new trails, extensions at Peninsula Recreation Area in Frisco
The work was completed by an all-woman group of youth volunteers
The Rocky Mountain Youth Corps completed trail work at the Peninsula Recreation Area in Frisco in early June, according to a news release from the town government.
The work was completed by an all-woman crew. The group extended trails to connect existing trails and built new hiking-only trails, the release states.
That includes a 1,500-foot extension of the Perimeter Trail that now connects with the existing Perimeter Tail from the west to the Frisco Nordic Center. It also included a 750-foot hiking-only trail called Little Lottie that connects to the Peninsula Recreation Area Trailhead with Jody’s Nugget Loop.
The Youth Corps intentionally selected the all-female crew to allow women-identifying individuals to learn how to work in conservation with the support of like-minded women, according to the news release. The Ladies Youth Crew worked over a two-week period while also learning Leave No Trace principles, team building and communication skills.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Summit Daily is embarking on a multiyear project to digitize its archives going back to 1989 and make them available to the public in partnership with the Colorado Historic Newspapers Collection. The full project is expected to cost about $165,000. All donations made in 2023 will go directly toward this project.
Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.