Rollover crash cleared from eastbound I-70 near Frisco
Editor’s note: This story has been updated with when the accident was cleared and to include that the Frisco Police Department responsed to the scene.
FRISCO — A rollover accident on Interstate 70 eastbound near mile marker 202 on Saturday afternoon has been cleared. The accident between the Frisco exits blocked the eastbound left lane and backed up traffic for a time before the vehicle was towed away by 4 p.m.
Colorado State Patrol officers, Frisco Police and Summit Fire & EMS responded to the scene at around 3:20 p.m. A 19-year-old man was driving the car at the time of the crash. As of 3:45 p.m. Saturday, officials were unaware if the man suffered any injuries, State Patrol spokesman Trooper Josh Lewis said.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User