Rotary Club collecting gifts, cash for Adopt an Angel drive

Eli Pace / epace@summitdaily.com

FRISCO — The Rotary Club of Summit County is taking over the Adopt an Angel program this year, collecting and distributing gifts to support children in low-income families over the holidays.

The annual drive is typically run by the Family & Intercultural Resource Center, which asked the Rotary Club for help this year in accepting and handing out gifts for the program.

“It’s exciting,” said Stu Dearnley, project leader for the Rotary Club. “No one knows how tomorrow will be different, but I can’t think of an organization better equipped to pivot than the Rotary Club. We’re going to make it a success. If we have to deliver to 400 houses, that’s what will happen.”

The Rotary Club is collecting new and unused donations of outerwear, toys, books, games and sports gear for children from infancy to 17 years old.

The resource center is still overseeing the family sign-up process, and a number of other organizations have volunteered to be gift drop-off locations, including Walmart and Stork and Bear in Frisco, Red Buffalo Coffee & Tea in Silverthorne, Lord of the Mountains Church in Dillon, and the Red, White & Blue fire department on Main Street Breckenridge. Donations also can be dropped off at Alpine Bank and First Bank locations around the county.

Most donors want to give toys to younger children, but the Rotary Club said parents in the program prioritize basic need items like warm clothes instead. The club is unable to accept gently used items of any kind and is asking donors to leave the tags on all clothing.

The Rotary Club is also emphasizing monetary donations this year, which will enable the group to fill gaps in needs and provide a safer option during ongoing COVID-19 restrictions.

Locals stores like Stork and Bear and Joy of Sox are offering discounts on Adopt an Angel purchases, and the drive is also receiving support from the Outlets at Silverthorne, Columbia Sportswear and the town of Silverthorne.

Community members can make donations at SummitAngels.com as well as get more information about drop-off locations, gift ideas and local discounts at stores supporting the effort. All donations must be received by Dec. 11.

“All of our programs are excellent,” Dearnley said about Rotary Club. “There are local grants, community dinners, Youth Exchange, literacy initiatives, troop support and loads of international projects. But this one might be the easiest for people to get behind.”