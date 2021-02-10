Rotary Club gifts local nonprofits more than $40K in additional Adopt an Angel funds

Rotary Club of Summit County members pose for a photo inside the Silverthorne Pavilion during the gifting process for the Adopt an Angel program late last year.

Photo from Aimee Straw

The Rotary Club of Summit County will donate more than $40,000 to the Family & Intercultural Resource Center and Smart Bellies nonprofits to assist each organization’s pandemic relief efforts.

The money is leftover funding from the club’s December Adopt an Angel program, which raised more than $73,000. Of that total, $32,000 was used to purchase coats and toys for 568 local children, 50% more than in the previous year.

“The county donated a staggering number of goods, and it would not have made sense to spend the surplus funds on more given that there’s so much need beyond those registered,” Rotary’s Stu Dearnley wrote in an email.

Of the more than $40,000 that will be donated, 75% will go to the resource center and 25% will go to Smart Bellies, according to a statement from the club.

“Both FIRC and Smart Bellies support the same community as does Adopt an Angel, so we believe they’re ideally situated to get the money where it’s needed most,” Dearnley wrote.

He added that the club is taking the community’s generosity as a sign “that we need to go bigger.” After December’s Adopt an Angel targeted 500 children, the club plans to target 1,000 this year.

Rotary Club welcomes any ideas, suggestions or feedback on its first year running the program. Emails can be sent to angel@summitrotary.com.