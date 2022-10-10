Rotary Club of Summit County announces winner of car raffle
Rotary Club of Summit County had a drawing for its annual car raffle, and Summit Daily News editor Andrew Maciejewski was the owner of the lucky ticket.
As the winner, Maciejewski was offered the choice of a 2022 Ford Escape on a three-year lease or $20,000 in cash.
“I got a few cryptic text messages throughout the day after the raffle,” Maciejewski said. “I was just sending the (Summit Daily News) to the press, and I was a little bit nervous about what the call was going to be about, but it was a good way to end a long day.”
Funds raised by the raffle go toward the programs and services that Rotary Club supports. Those include Tuesday community dinners at the Elks Club in Silverthorne, scholarships for Summit High School graduates and Colorado Mountain College students, Meals on Wheels, youth leadership and ethics training, 3rd grade summer reading program, Family Intercultural Resource Center, Community Care Clinic, Building Hope mental health programs, among others.
