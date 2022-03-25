 Rotary Club of Summit County collects Ukraine donations | SummitDaily.com
Rotary Club of Summit County collects Ukraine donations

Jefferson Geiger
  

Community members can make donations to assist in Ukraine relief through the Rotary Club of Summit County. According to a news release, the funds will be sent to the District Rotary 1912 in Slovenia and given to the Ukraine embassy to purchase medicine and transport medicine to Ukraine, and possibly other items as need.

Check donations should be made payable to and sent to The Summit County Rotary Charitable Fund, P.O. Box 4401, Frisco, 80443. A notation in the memo should state Ukraine. Donation receipts will be sent to non-Rotarians upon receipt.

