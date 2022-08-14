Rotary Club of Summit County converts 500 pounds of plastic into bench

Leaders with Lord of the Mountains Lutheran Church and The Rotary Club of Summit County helped to collect recyclable plastic to create and commemorate a bench for Lord of the Mountains Lutheran Church.

Lord of the Mountains Lutheran Church/Courtesy photo

The Rotary Club of Summit County curated 500 pounds of recyclable plastics to create a bench at Lord of the Mountains Lutheran Church. With the help of kids from Camp Compassion, the bench was commemorated Wednesday, Aug. 10.

Campers with Camp Compassion learned about how sea turtles can mistake single-use plastic bags for jellyfish and how little plastic weighs, Julie Wright with Lord of the Mountains said.