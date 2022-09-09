Rotary Club of Summit County receives district awards

Each year, all Rotary Clubs of District 5450, which comprises 60 clubs and over 2,700 active members from the Front Range into the High Country, hosts an award ceremony. According to a news release, Rotary Club of Summit County won five of the 29 available awards.

The club won for Outstanding Active Senior Rotarian, Outstanding New Club Project, Family of Rotary, Volunteer in Community Service and Outstanding Rotarian of the Year.

Outstanding Active Senior Rotarian went to Bill Sanders, Outstanding New Club Project was awarded to Marcy Woodland for starting the Summit Rotary Climate Action Team and Volunteer in Community Service went to non-Rotarians Sue and Bob Peterson for assisting in the weekly dinners.

David Woodland, president of the club, was named Outstanding Rotarian of the Year. He will become the assistant governor of Area 9.