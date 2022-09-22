Rotary Club of Summit County recognizes iFurnish with award

The Rotary Club of Summit County has voted unanimously to recognize and honor furniture store iFurnish with the Rotary 2022 Professional Excellence Award.

The Rotary Club of Summit County/Courtesy photo

The award is granted to people who, such as iFurnish Owners Tony and Kelly Pestello, exhibit dedication in everyday practices related to their profession. The release sates that the Pestellos have sponsored numerous events in the county and dedicated time to organizations such as the Summit Chamber of Commerce, the Summit Community Care Clinic and The Summit Foundation.

The release also mentions that they work with Habitat for Humanity ReStore to recycle old furniture. With Rotary, iFurnish recycles plastic wrap and helps store and deliver coats and toys during the Adopt an Angel program.

The Pestellos received a check for $500 with the award.