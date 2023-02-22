Rotary Club of Summit County seeks donations for victims of earthquake near border of Turkey, Syria

The Rotary Club of Summit County has partnered with ShelterBox, a worldwide disaster relief organization, to provide aid to earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria, according to a news relief from the local charitable organization.

ShelterBox provides temporary shelter — including durable tents, blankets, stoves, cookware, solar lights and water filters, as well as warm clothes and activity sets for children — for those impacted by the earthquake, the release states.

Over the past 11 years, Shelterbox has operated in Syria due to the ongoing war there and is now on the ground in Turkey as well, the Rotary Club said in its release.

Donations to ShelterBox can be made through the Summit County Rotary Charitable Fund.

Checks can be made out to that fund and mailed to P.O. Box 4401 in Frisco by March 17. Include “ShelterBox” in the memo line of the check.