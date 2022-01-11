Rotary Club of Summit County, St. Anthony Hospital raise funds for Boulder fire victims

Local Summit County organizations are continuing to show support to Boulder County community members who lost their homes in the recent fires. Two local nonprofits, Rotary Club of Summit County and St. Anthony Summit Hospital, are raising funds for victims.

The public can make donations for the Boulder fires through the Summit County Rotary Charitable Fund. The funds will then be sent to District 5450 for disaster relief.

Check donations should be made out to Summit County Rotary Charitable Fund and mailed to P.O. Box 4401, Frisco, CO 80443. The memo should say “Boulder Fires.” Receipts will be sent at the time of donation.

St. Anthony Summit Hospital is working to support sister hospitals in the Centura Health network. Avista Adventist Hospital in Louisville was evacuated during the fire and is still closed. St. Anthony’s is asking for funds to provide housing, emotional support and other assistance to its colleagues.

Donations to the Avista Adventist Hospital Foundation can be made through RMAHF.org/avista .

Additionally, Arapahoe Basin Ski Area now has an auction to raise more money for the Boulder County Wildlife Fund. In addition to donating a portion of ticket sales, an anonymous individual recently approached A-Basin to donate their Pallavicini chair to the cause.

The chair is being auctioned off at EBid.net, and the auction ends 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15. Visit BIt.ly/3HQ0HoK to bid.