Rotary Club of Summit County wants to remove abandoned barbed wire from private property to protect wildlife

The Rotary Club of Summit County is exploring the feasibility of cleaning up abandoned barbed wire on land across Summit County, according to a news release from the organization.

The Friends of the Dillon Ranger District has worked in recent years to remove barbed wire from public lands, the release states, and the Rotary Club now plans to expand the project to private land.

The project proposal aims to protect wildlife, pets and livestock, which can become injured, trapped and killed by barbed wire, the Rotary Club said.

Landowners who would like support removing barbed wire from their property can contact Bob Kopp by calling 518-527-2937 or emailing bkopp@waldenasset.com . The Rotary Club plans to determine the feasibility of the project by summer, depending on the response, according to the release.