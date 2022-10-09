Roundabout construction to impact transit in Breckenridge

From Monday, Oct. 10, through Friday, Oct. 14, Breckenridge Station and all associated transit stops at the station for the Free Ride system and Summit Stage bus will be closed to due to construction work for the Watson Avenue roundabout.

During that time, a temporary transit station for the Free Ride and Summit Stage will be operated in the North Gondola Lot. West Watson Avenue will be closed. Travelers will have specified areas for their respective stops, and buses will enter and exit using North French Street.

This map shows how the town will detour transit during construction on the Watson Avenue roundabout from Oct. 10-14.

Town of Breckenridge/Courtesy image

Park Avenue will be limited traffic to single lane traffic with flaggers at times. Through traffic is encouraged to detour around Park Avenue using Main Street.