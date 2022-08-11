 Music Scene: Roundup of live music in Summit County, Aug. 12-18 | SummitDaily.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Music Scene: Roundup of live music in Summit County, Aug. 12-18

Here is this week’s calendar of live music

News News |

Jefferson Geiger
  

The Infamous Stringdusters, Goose, Jesse Cook and other musicians in Summit County over the next few days.

Mark Schlaefer will play for free as part of the Keystone Acoustic Music Series at 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, in River Run Village. Visit WarrenStation.com for more information. 
Mark Schlaefer/Courtesy photo
Journey tribute band Still They Ride will perform for free at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, at the Dillon Amphitheater, 201 W. Lodgepole St. Visit DillonAmphitheater.com for more information.
Still They Ride/Courtesy photo
As part of Copper Mountain Resort’s Copper Live music series, the local Beau Thomas Band will play for free at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at the resort’s Center Village. Visit CopperColorado.com for more information.
Beau Thomas Band/Courtesy photo
Tribute band Stone Beat Invasion is headlining Keystone’s free Mountain Town Music Series at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, in River Run Village. Opening at 1:30 p.m. is Turntable Revue. Visit KeystoneFestivals.com for more information.
Stone Beat Invasion/Courtesy photo
Progressive bluegrass band The Infamous Stringdusters will perform with Circles Around the Sun at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Dillon Amphitheater, 201 W. Lodgepole St. Tickets are $35. Visit DillonAmphitheater.com to purchase.
IVPR/Courtesy photo
The National Repertory Orchestra will play the music of Copeland for its season finale at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Riverwalk Center, 150 W. Adams Ave., Breckenridge. Members of the orchestra are also playing in the free Revolution Music Series at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, at the same venue. Tickets for the Copeland performance range from $5 to $40. Visit NROMusic.org to purchase.
Todd Rosenberg/National Repertory Orchestra
The Matt O’Ree Band will perform for free at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, at 10 Mile Music Hall, 710 Main St., Frisco. Visit 10MileMusic.com for more information.
Estelle Massry/Coucou Photography
Guitarist, producer and filmmaker Jesse Cook will play at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, at the Riverwalk Center, 150 W. Adams Ave., Breckenridge. Tickets range from $40 to $50. Visit BreckCreate.org to purchase.
Matt Barnes/Courtesy photo
Jam band Goose will play at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, and Wednesday, Aug. 17, at the Dillon Amphitheater, 201 W. Lodgepole St. Both shows are sold out. Visit DillonAmphitheater.com for more information.
Goose/Courtesy photo
To benefit Mountain Dreamers, local rock band Satellite13 will perform for free as part of the Concert in the Park Series at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, at the Frisco Historic Park Gazebo, 120 Main St. The band is also having an album release party at 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at The Pad, 491 Rainbow Drive, Silverthorne. Visit TownOfFrisco.com for more information.
Shane Morris/Silverthorne Photography

Entertainment
See more

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.

Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.

Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.

 