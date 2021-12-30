 Roundup of live music in Summit County, Dec. 31 to Jan. 6 | SummitDaily.com
Roundup of live music in Summit County, Dec. 31 to Jan. 6

Here is this week’s calendar of live music

Jefferson Geiger
  

Catch Split Window, Kind Hearted Strangers and Whitewater Ramble in Summit County over the next few days.

Local ensemble Split Window kicks off Copper Mountain Resort’s New Year’s Eve celebration with a free concert at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31, at Eagle’s Landing in the resort’s Center Village. Kind Hearted Strangers will perform next at 4 p.m. followed by a torchlight parade and DJ Landry at 6 p.m. A fireworks show will cap the night at 10 p.m. Visit CopperColorado.com for more information
World Music Development/Courtesy photo
Local band Zuma Road was scheduled to perform at Warren Station Center for the Arts’ Winter Wonderland New Year’s Eve celebration at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31. The concert has been canceled. Visit WarrenStation.com for more information.
Zuma Road/Courtesy photo
Colorado bluegrass band Whitewater Ramble will play with Half Pelican at 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31, at 10 Mile Music Hall, 710 Main St., Frisco. Tickets are $10, and the concert will be broadcast for free online. Visit 10MileMusic.com to purchase or watch.
Whitewater Ramble/Courtesy photo

 

