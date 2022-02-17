 Roundup of live music in Summit County, Feb. 18-24 | SummitDaily.com
Roundup of live music in Summit County, Feb. 18-24

Here is this week’s calendar of live music

Jefferson Geiger
  

Catch Sam Bush, The Green and other musicians in Summit County over the next few days.

Electronic music producer Oscar Davey-Wraight, known as Opiuo, will play for two nights at 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, and Saturday, Feb. 19, at 10 Mile Music Hall, 710 Main St., Frisco. Both shows are sold out. Visit 10MileMusic.com for more information.
Opiuo/Courtesy photo
As part of Copper Mountain Resort’s Copper Live music series, rock band The Altitones will perform for free at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, in Eagle’s Landing at the resort’s Center Village. Visit CopperColorado.com for more information.
The Altitones/Courtesy photo
Bluegrass musician Sam Bush will perform at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23, at the Riverwalk Center, 150 W. Adams Ave., Breckenridge. Tickets range from $35 to $40. Visit BreckMusic.org to purchase.
Shelly Swanger Photography/Courtesy photo
Hawaii-based reggae band The Green will play with Keznamdi at 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, at 10 Mile Music Hall, 710 Main St., Frisco. Tickets range from $20 to $25. Visit 10MileMusic.com to purchase.
The Green/Courtesy photo

