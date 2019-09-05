Music Scene: Roundup of live music in Summit County, Sept. 6–12

For Silverthorne’s First Friday event, reggae group The Original Wailers will perform for free at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at Rainbow Park, 590 Rainbow Drive. There will be free kids activities including bounce houses, the Cave of Confusion, tumble bubbles, crafts with the Frosted Flamingo and root beer floats. Visit Silverthorne.org for more information.

Texas blues guitarist Carolyn Wonderland will perform for free at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at the Dillon Amphitheater, W. Lodgepole St. Visit TownOfDillon.com for more information.

As part of HighSide Brewing’s Doin’ Good Havin’ Fun Charitable Music Series, The 225s — featuring Benny “Burle” Galloway and friends Dave Johnston and Adam Aijala of Yonder Mountain String Band — will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at HighSide Brewing, 720 Main St. John Truscelli will open at 6 p.m. and there is a minimum donation of $15, which includes a raffle ticket. Visit HighsideBrewing.com for more information.

Grammy Award-winning guitarist Al Di Meola will perform for free at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at the Dillon Amphitheater, W. Lodgepole St. Visit TownOfDillon.com for more information.