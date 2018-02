Roundup of ski resort snow totals for Tuesday, Feb. 6

Powder days have been few and far between this year, so get out there today and enjoy the snow.

Here’s your morning roundup of ski resort snow totals:

Keystone Resort: 8″ overnight; 15″ in the past 24 hours

Loveland Ski Area: 7″ overnight; 14″

Arapahoe Basin: no overnight report; 14″ in the past 24

Breckenridge Ski Resort: 5″ overnight, 10″

Copper Mountain: 4″ overnight; 8″