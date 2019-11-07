RÜFÜS DU SOL announced as Snow Dance headliner

Silverthorne resident and Olympic gold medal winning snowboarder Red Gerard, center, and multi-time X Games medalist Julia Marino hang out with the Mountain Dew Yeti at last November's Snow Dance at Breckenridge Ski Resort's Peak 8.

Courtesy Mtn Dew

BRECKENRIDGE SKI RESORT — Last year, Mtn Dew’s Snow Dance, hosted by Breckenridge Ski Resort, was a hit with headliner Gramatik and pro rider appearances. This year, the company has announced its lineup with headliner RÜFÜS DU SOL and support act A-TRAK. Pro snowboarders and winter sport champions Red Gerard, Danny Davis and Julia Marino also will be in attendance at the event.

The event starts at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at the base of Peak 8 plus on-mountain events. The concert will go from 4-8 p.m. at the base of the BreckConnect Gondola. The concert is free but attendees are required to register at dewsnowdance.com. Registering does not guarantee admission, however, as only the first 5,000 people will be admitted.