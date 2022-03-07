‘Rumors’ previews begin Wednesday

Neil Simon’s farce “Rumors” is coming to Summit County. Breckenridge Backstage Theatre’s previews for the play begin Wednesday, March 9.

Neil Simon’s farce “Rumors” is coming to Summit County. Breckenridge Backstage Theatre’s previews for the play begin Wednesday, March 9.

The play takes place during a wedding anniversary, with the host bleeding in the other room due to a gunshot and his wife missing. The confusion grows with each moment, turning the occasion into a string of hilarious miscommunications.

Tickets range from $12 to $30 for previews. Starting March 16, the range increases to $15 to $35. The show runs through April 9 at the Breckenridge Theater, 121 S. Ridge St., in Breckenridge. It is two hours with an intermission.

Visit BackstageTheatre.org to purchase.