‘Rumors’ previews begin Wednesday
Neil Simon’s farce “Rumors” is coming to Summit County. Breckenridge Backstage Theatre’s previews for the play begin Wednesday, March 9.
The play takes place during a wedding anniversary, with the host bleeding in the other room due to a gunshot and his wife missing. The confusion grows with each moment, turning the occasion into a string of hilarious miscommunications.
Tickets range from $12 to $30 for previews. Starting March 16, the range increases to $15 to $35. The show runs through April 9 at the Breckenridge Theater, 121 S. Ridge St., in Breckenridge. It is two hours with an intermission.
Visit BackstageTheatre.org to purchase.
