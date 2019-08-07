Run the Rockies caps off Frisco’s summer race series this weekend

The 2018 Run the Rockies trail race at Frisco Peninsula

Todd Powell

FRISCO — Frisco will be hosting the Run the Rockies trail race series for the seventh year Saturday, inviting guests to participate in either a 10K or half-marathon beginning and ending at the Frisco Nordic Center Lodge.

“This is the final race in Frisco’s summer race series, and I think this one really takes place on some of the most beautiful trails in the county with views of mountains and lakes,” Frisco’s recreation programs manager Linsey Joyce said in a news release.

The half-marathon will begin at 8 a.m., and the 10K will begin at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10. Registration is available at RunTheRockies.com, by calling 970-668-2558 or by stopping by the Frisco Adventure Park Day Lodge from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday. Registration is $70 for the half-marathon and $45 for the 10K. Day-of registration is $80 for the half-marathon and $55 for the 10K. Youths 17 and younger will receive a $10 discount.

Packet pick-up is available from 5–7 p.m. Aug. 9 at the Frisco Nordic Center Lodge or from 6:30–8:15 a.m. on the day of the race. All racers will receive a pair of Nike running shorts and a finisher glass, and top finishers in each category will receive other awards. A post-race party will take place at the Frisco Nordic Center Lodge, and racers will be asked to present their bib for a post-race meal that includes Peppino’s pizza and beer from Outer Range Brewing Co.

The race’s lodging sponsor is The Grand Hotel, and race participants can receive a special rate valid over the weekend at RunTheRockies.com.

Frisco is still looking for volunteers to help with the race. To help out, or for more information, contact Linsey Joyce at 970-668-09133 or at linseyj@townoffrisco.com.