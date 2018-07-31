RUNNING

Run the Rockies returns to Frisco

The Frisco Adventure Park and the Frisco Peninsula will play host to the Run the Rockies trail races next weekend for the sixth year, bringing a close to Frisco's summer race series on Saturday with a 10K and half marathon.

"This is Frisco's last race of the summer, and I think it is a fitting end because it takes place on what I think is one of the most lovely trail systems in the area," said Linsey Joyce, recreation programs manager.

Pre-registration for the event is $60 for the half marathon and $40 for the 10K, and will rise to $65 and $45 respectively for those who register on the day of the race. Individuals 17-years-old and younger will receive a $10 discount on race fees. Interested parties can register at RunTheRockies.com, at 970-668-2558, or by stopping by the Frisco Adventure Park Day Lodge.

Packet pick-up for the races will be available from 5-7 p.m. on August 11 at the Frisco Nordic Center Lodge. Half marathon and 10K bibs will be available for pick-up from 6:30-8:15 a.m. on the day of the race.

Recommended Stories For You

All racers will receive a technical t-shirt and finisher medal, while the top three finishers for men and woman in each category will receive an award. There will also be winners in several age categories.

A post-race party will be held at the Frisco Nordic Center Lodge, with Peppino's pizza for every racer with a bib and a free Outer Range Brewing Co. beer.

Volunteers are still needed and interested parties should contact Linsey Joyce at 970668-9133 or at LinseyJ@townoffrisco.com.

— Sawyer D'Argonne