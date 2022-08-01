Russell Wilson donates $100,000 in partnership with Centura Health

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell WIlson and Centura Health President & CEO Peter D. Banko shake hands on Monday, July 25, 2022 at Littleton Adventist Hospital in Littleton. On Monday, Centura announced its partnership with Russell Wilson's nonprofit, Why Not You. Wilson has pledged to donate $500,000 each year to organizations in partnership with Centura Health.

Centura Health/Courtesy photo

On Monday, July 25, Centura Health announced it will be partnering with Russell Wilson and Ciara’s Why Not You Foundation . Through the partnership, Wilson has pledged to donate a total of $500,000 every year to local and regional nonprofit organizations that align with Centura’s values.

Since 2019, Centura Health has made efforts to incorporate more equity and inclusion by donating money through their Centura Health Equity & Advancement Fund. Wilson, the quarterback for the Denver Broncos, started the nonprofit Why Not You in 2014 to support youth through educational opportunities and health initiatives.

The Why Not You Foundation awarded the first $100,000 out of the $500,000 annual pledge during the celebration July 25 to College Track , an organization that aids Denver-area students in earning their bachelor’s degree. The money will go toward financial resource training, mentoring, social-emotional support and internship onboarding.