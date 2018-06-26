Ryne Scholl projected to win Democratic primary for county treasurer

Summit County deputy treasurer Ryne Scholl is expected to be the Democratic candidate for treasurer this November over Keystone Science School finance director Maggie Murray. The county election office’s ballot update at 10:18 p.m. had Scholl leading Murray by 1,862 votes to 1,534, or 9 percentage points. The result is unofficial pending certification.

Scholl, who has worked at the county finance department for over two years, touted his experience working under current treasurer Bill Walker, while Murray ran on her financial management experience in both the private and non-profit sectors.