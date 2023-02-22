Sabrina Stratford
A few years ago I decided to go all in and this former Texan went 100% plant based. Initially I had great results as my gut cleared itself of years of red meat for two meals per day. After a couple of years I compared my vital statistics and the changes were… negligible. It seemed like an awful lot of sacrifice for such little gain. Now I just limit my red meat intake and try to use it as a seasoning as opposed to the majority of my plate. I think it always comes back to moderation in all things. I just returned from 15 months in Alaska and came back to Summit County with 12 more pounds of me than when I left. It’s so dark and cold in Alaska it’s hard to stay active. After my first month of being back in Silverthorne I dropped 8 pounds just by doing the things I love to do in Summit County and enjoying the sun on my face. We are blessed to live here and I am grateful.
