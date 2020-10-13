Safe2Tell numbers drop as students continue online learning

The Safe2Tell tip line saw a significant decrease in activity last month when compared to September 2019, according to the monthly report released this week.

In September, the program received 1,069 tips, a hefty 60% decrease in monthly tip volume from last year. So far this school year, the tip line has received 1,785 tips, a 57% decrease from the same time last year. The considerable drop is likely a result of delayed school openings and distance learning practices stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

As is usual, suicide threats (203) and welfare checks (113) continued to be among the most frequent tip categories reported last month. Though Cyberbullying (76) has also increased.

“As we can see from our top tip categories, community members, parents and students are continuing to keep an eye out — sometimes virtually — for the wellbeing of our students,” said Attorney General Phil Weiser. “Cyberbullying is a concern we’ve seen raised throughout this pandemic, but by working together we can ensure the physical and mental safety of youth in Colorado.”

Of note, the program also launched a new public service announcement campaign in September to help raise awareness around the tip line, and let students know that “it’s okay to not be okay” as they continue to deal with the increased stressors surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. The program has also begun distributing masks to middle and high schools around the state as part of the CARES Act funding initiative.

Safe2Tell is a violence intervention and prevention program for students to anonymously report threats to their own, and others’, safety. To make a report, individuals can call 1-877-542-7233, go to Safe2Tell.org, or access the Safe2Tell mobile app available on the Apple App Store or Google Play.