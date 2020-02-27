Safe2Tell reports 23% increase in tips this school year

Colorado’s anonymous tip line for parents and students continues to grow, according to state officials.

Earlier this month, Safe2Tell released its midyear report, which shows that the hotline has received more than 13,600 tips this year, a 23% increase over the 2018-19 school year.

The program received 2,154 tips last month, a 17% increase from January 2019. Suicide threats (415), drugs (180) and bullying (147) continue to be the top categories of tips reported.

Safe2Tell is an anonymous program for students or others to report threats to their own or others’ safety. Once a tip is made, it’s distributed to local law enforcement, school officials and other appropriate parties to respond.

To make a report, individuals can call 877-542-7233. Reports also can be made at Safe2Tell.org or through the Safe2Tell mobile app available on Google Play and the Apple App Store.