Safe2Tell tip line continues to see growth in reports

FRISCO — Safe2Tell, the state’s anonymous tip line for students, continues to see a record number of tip submissions, according to the Colorado Attorney General’s Office.

In September, the program received 2,664 tips, a 45% increase in monthly volume compared with September last year. Since the 2019-20 school year began, Safe2Tell has received 3,590 actionable tips, a 42% increase to date over the 2018-19 school year. Suicide threats (396), bullying (202) and drugs (170) continue to be the top categories reported to the program.

“The story these numbers tell is one of Coloradans taking student well-being and safety seriously and using this valuable resource effectively,” said Kevin McElyea, director of the Colorado Information Analysis Center, the dispatchers of which handle incoming Safe2Tell tips. “It’s also a testament to our hard-working team that is passionate about serving the public in this important way.”

There were 222 duplicate tips reported in September, something officials said indicates a healthy reporting culture among students to speak out about concerns. False tips remain at 2.5% of reports.

Safe2Tell is a violence intervention and prevention program for students to anonymously report threats to their own and others’ safety. Once a report is made, local law enforcement and school officials are required to respond to the tip.

To make a report, individuals can call 877-542-7233 at any time. Additionally, tips can be made through safe2tell.org, or through the Safe2Tell mobile app available on Google Play and the Apple App Store.