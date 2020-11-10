Safe2Tell tip line sees dip in October numbers

The tips to the Safe2Tell line decreased last month compared to October 2019, according to the program’s monthly report released this week.

In October, the program received 1,189 tips, a considerable 55% decrease compared to last year. To date for the 2020-21 school year, Safe2Tell has received 2,974 tips, a 56% decrease from last school year likely caused by delayed school openings and remote learning as a result of COVID-19.

Suicide threats (256), welfare checks (100) and school complaints (69) were the top categories of tips reported in October. Many of the school complaint tips were related to COVID-19 concerns, which should be reported to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

“Although not all students are physically in school, students and community members should continue to look out for the wellbeing of Colorado’s youth,” Attorney General Phil Weiser said in a news release.

Safe2Tell is a violence intervention and prevention program for students to anonymously report threats to their own or others’ safety. To make a report, call 1-877-542-7233, visit Safe2Tell.org, or use the Safe2Tell mobile app available in the Apple App Store or Google Play.