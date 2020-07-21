Safe2Tell tips return to normal during summer vacation

The number of Safe2Tell tips in June increased slightly over 2019 numbers, according to the most recent report release by the Colorado Attorney General’s Office.

The number of tips the service received from March through May were lower than in previous years due to extended school closures related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The new report reflects that numbers are returning to normal during the summer months.

“While lower tip numbers are expected in summer months when students are out of school, this summer students are experiencing unique stressors caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Attorney General Phil Weiser said in a news release. “We encourage parents, students and community members to continue working together to ensure our children’s safety during this unprecedented time, and to report safety concerns to Safe2Tell.”

In June, the line received 689 tips, a modest 2% increase over last year. In the 2019-20 school year, Safe2Tell has received 20,249 tips, a 7% decrease from last year. Suicide threats (133), welfare checks (48) and cyberbullying (43) remained the most frequent submissions.

Safe2Tell is a resource for Colorado students to anonymously report threats to their own and others’ safety. To make a report, individuals can call 877-542-7233, visit Safe2Tell.org or download the service’s mobile app available on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

“It is encouraging to see that throughout this pandemic, students, parents and community members continue to understand how, when and why to make a Safe2Tell report,” program director Essi Ellis said in the release.