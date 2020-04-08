Safeway, City Market add capacity limits, following Walmart’s lead

City Market and Safeway grocery stores have begun to limit capacity, similar to an announcement made by Walmart officials last week.

For City Market, which has locations in Dillon and Breckenridge, store capacity will be reduced by half to one person per 120 square feet. According to the Summit County Assessor’s website, the Dillon City Market is more than 61,000 square feet, meaning no more than 513 people would be allowed inside at one time. It is unclear whether warehouse or storage space counts toward the new square-footage rule.

If a store reaches capacity, customers will be asked to wait in line outside with 6 feet of distance between each shopper.

Safeway, which has a location in Frisco, will reduce capacity by 30% and create one-way aisles. A press release did not say how many people would be allowed per square foot.

In addition, the stores have added plexiglass dividers in the checkout lanes to provide protection for cashiers and shoppers during the checkout process.