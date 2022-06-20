Safeway partners with Russell Wilson’s nonprofit for in-store fundraiser
Russell and Ciara Wilson’s Why Not You Foundation will partner with the Safeway Foundation on an in-store fundraiser to benefit Why Not You to support equitable education access, food security initiatives and children’s health.
From June 17 through July 17, customers at check out can round up their purchase to the next dollar amount or donate $1, $3 or $5. All donations will go toward the Why Not You Foundation. The campaign is running in 125 Safeway and Albertsons stores across Colorado, South Dakota, Wyoming, western Nebraska and northwest New Mexico.
